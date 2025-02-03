Lorraine Kelly presents award to Rugby home care team at glittering ceremony
Staff at Home Instead Rugby said they were ‘thrilled’ to receive the Presidential II Award at the Home Instead annual conference, held in Manchester.
Shona Hughes, marketing and recruitment manager for Home Instead Rugby, said: “It was a truly memorable occasion, marking the hard work and commitment of our entire team
"The Presidential II Award is presented to Home Instead offices that have demonstrated exceptional performance, unwavering commitment to quality care, and outstanding support for both clients and Care Professionals. It recognises excellence in service delivery, community engagement, and the positive impact made in the lives of older adults.”
Home Instead Rugby is a local home care company, providing care and support to over 70 clients in the comfort of their own homes across Rugby, Lutterworth & Daventry.