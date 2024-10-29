Lots to waffle about: New dessert and retro arcade diner opens its doors in Rugby town centre
Waffle and More, in Chapel Street, is operated by franchise owners Tejinder Singh and Anil Lohan.
On the menu, customers will find an extensive waffles, ice creams and sundaes menu, alongside a range of other desserts, milkshakes and smoothies.
There’s offers a food menu, including burgers, hotdogs, chicken nuggets, nachos and fries, vegan options, a children's menu and pick and mix.
All the arcade machines are free-play and guests are charged by the hour.
Alan Wright, franchisor of Waffle and More, said: “We're family-oriented with a big focus on value for money.
“We're very aware of the cost of living crisis and how it affects people and that's why we're focused on the value.
"We have also obtained an alcohol licence to sell bottle beer and wine.”
The business, which also has soft play, also offers private parties after-school packages, along with deals for families to enjoy food and its arcade.
For more information check out their Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564824436184