LoudLocal moves to Leamington's Creative Quarter

Previously Kenilworth-based digital marketing agency LoudLocal, is making the big move to the Leamington Creative Quarter this month. After three years in The Brickyard, the agency is relocating to a larger space in Leamington Spa’s Spencer Yard to house its growing team of digital creatives.

Founded by Leon Hidderley and Priya Pandit, LoudLocal has grown from the duo working in their kitchen to a proper start-up with a team of eight and counting.

“We aim to have 12 members by the end of the year, and this new location will give us the space to grow and provide a positive working environment,” shares Leon Hidderley, LoudLocal’s Digital Marketing Director.

Photo by Alesia Kazantceva on Unsplash

Their new address in the Creative Quarter is a newly regenerated area of Leamington Spa offers businesses the unique opportunity to collaborate in newly refurbished, flexible offices. Leamington is cited as one of 47 creative clusters in the UK and the only one in the West Midlands, making LoudLocal’s move to the neighbourhood a bold statement of the company’s direction and trajectory.

“Being surrounded by like-minded businesses is not just an opportunity, it's huge space for our growth,” shares Priya Pandit, LoudLocal’s Commercial Director.

Aside from more space, their new office will feature a large working playground, collaborative rooms, and break-out spaces for team members to get well-deserved breaks from their screens.

“We wanted the new office to have a positive working environment and nooks for creativity. The whole team had a hand in transforming the new office into our new home,” shares Pandit.