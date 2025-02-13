LTS Global Solutions moves into ambient food sector after securing AA BRCGS Grade

Coleshill based logistics, transportation and shipping specialists LTS Global Solutions has secured a highly coveted BRCGS AA Grade for Storage and Distribution following a recent audit.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attaining its AA grade enables LTS Global Solutions to push forward on its plans to expand its presence in the ambient food sector, providing freight, warehousing and distribution services to domestic and international businesses.

Designed for logistics operators dealing with food, packaging and consumer products, BRCGS’ Storage and Distribution Standard aims to reflect best practice as well as facilitate a process of well-designed risk-based product safety management systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setting international standards for food safety, the standard serves as evidence that organisations can adhere to regulatory mandates for the safe storage and distribution of food products, ensuring that the quality and safety of food products remains optimal throughout this process.

LTS Global Solutions proudly display BRCGS AA certificate

Celebrating its 25th anniversary last year, this achievement follows a series of positive milestones for LTS Global Solutions.

In 2022, it moved into a brand-new 131,780 sq. ft Prologis site in Hams Hall as a part of ambitious expansion plans. Since the move, the fast expanding business has undergone substantial change, catalysed largely by a major investment programme to drive improvements across every facet of its evolving operation.

Alongside this, it has also devoted significant time and resource into reducing its emissions, having recently been awarded Planet Mark Business Certification in recognition of its commitment to sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Dave Hands, Managing Director at LTS Global Solutions, being awarded a BRCGS AA grade comes at a poignant time for the business. With consumers increasingly turning to more affordable and convenient options due to the cost-of-living crisis as well as shifting habitual buying behaviours, the ambient food market is tipped to achieve significant growth over the coming year.

LTS Global Solutions secures BRCGS AA Grade

Dave Hands believes that the company’s pedigree and infrastructure will place it in strong stead to support businesses within the sector.

Dave commented: “For businesses within the ambient food space, maintaining product quality and safety throughout the supply chain is non-negotiable. Securing the AA grade enables us to tangibly demonstrate commitment to the highest standards in food safety, handling, distribution and storage. It gives our clients the confidence that we have the systems and processes in place to protect the integrity of their products while they’re in our care.

“The ambient food sector is a growing market, and we feel that our offering, experience and infrastructure positions us as a reliable logistics partner of choice for businesses both large and small across the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our AA grade comes at an exciting time for the business. The recent programme of investment has been made to ensure that we have the infrastructure in place to not only future proof LTS but also support our customers successfully by providing the scalable and efficient logistics solutions that they need to thrive in an ever-competitive marketplace.”