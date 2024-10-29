'Luminate is a fun and enchanting evening out': Striking light show returns to Coombe Abbey

A striking seasonal light show is set to illuminate the grounds of a country park near Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luminate is once again heading to Coombe Abbey Park and will help to herald in the festive season.

It runs from Saturday, November 30 to Tuesday, December 31.

Janine Maycock, part of the Luminate team, said: “We work hard to ensure Luminate is a fun and enchanting evening out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magical night out for all the family.

"We have lots of family visitors, but it is also a romantic date night and has sparked several proposals of marriage.

"The trail is different each year, so there is always a surprise, and we look forward to welcoming people for the first time as well as our returning visitors to Luminate at Coombe.

"We are working towards becoming the world’s best festive light event and we work with exceptional talent in iconic locations.”

Ron Terry, group operations director at No Ordinary Hospitality, which operates Coombe Abbey Hotel, said: “The festive period is a very special time at Coombe Abbey and Luminate makes the winter months even more magical."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be two evenings (December 2 and 9) where visitors are able to come along with their four-legged friends and the trail is flat.

Adult tickets are £24.25, £17.25 for children. Offers on family tickets.