Luxury hardware brand collaborates with renowned interior designer for exclusive collection

A luxury hardware brand has announced its latest collection with a Leamington Spa-based, renowned interior designer.

Henry Blake, from Evesham, Worcestershire, which creates premium, bespoke door and cabinet hardware for all types of spaces, from commercial buildings and residential properties to super yachts and stately homes, has partnered with Peter Staunton, from Leamington Spa, to design a five-piece collection of luxury door and cabinet hardware.

Peter, whose work is a contemporary take on Art Deco, holds the conviction that effective design has the power to uplift the human spirit, enriching daily experiences and well-being in the environments that surround us. His intelligent and fearless approach is dedicated to shaping modern living with a unique blend of craftsmanship, materiality and fine detailing. Each piece in the collection is subtle yet striking, embracing laid-back geometry and subtle fluidity.

At the heart of the collection is a personal relationship between Peter and Stewart, Director of Henry Blake, sharing a mutual creative vision and an understanding of each other’s brand, what they represent and where they stand in the design community.

Peter Staunton at launch of new collection with Henry Blake

The collaboration took a year from initial conversations to producing the final product. For Peter, the designs alone took several months as he juggled other projects, and another six months was allocated to the manufacturing.

Talking of the collection, Peter said: "Due to the technical aspects of the designs, we were unsure of what manufacturing technique would be used but this is where Henry Blake took over the process, and I am very happy with the result of the finished pieces.”

He continued: “We aspire for these handles to endure, selling for years to come – testament to timeless design. Good design is about longevity and versatility. When you find a good handle, you tend to want to use it again in various designs and spaces, so limiting them didn’t seem to make sense, but I am open to discussions about potential future releases with my friends at Henry Blake, in different finishes or sizes as limited editions.”

In addition to its collaboration with Peter, Henry Blake will be showcasing its new Lino collection at the show – named after the historical Portuguese architect Raúl Lino. The collection of cabinet pull handles, cabinet knobs and a lever handle combines glamour and a touch of 1950s inspiration. Bold circular and lozenge shapes with a raised, rounded edge also creates a beautiful compliment to a classic or modern interior design scheme.

New Peter Staunton x Henry Blake interior hardware range launched

Andy Brumby, Sales & Operations Manager at Henry Blake, said: “We’re excited to release our first collaboration collection. Peter is a great friend of Henry Blake, and the relationship we have makes this project even more special.”

For more information on Henry Blake, please visit henryblakehardware.co.uk.