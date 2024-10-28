Luxury homebuilder shines a light on latest intern to join the team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luxury housebuilder Mulberry Homes is highlighting the latest intern to join the company at its head office in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Angel Bassett Whittle, 17, joined the homebuilder earlier this summer whilst on break from her local college and has been spending time with the technical team, who have been supporting her with different tasks.

When asked about her internship, Angel said: “An average day involves me completing the tasks that are assigned to me by the technical team which help me learn more about the specific work they do.

“This also helps me gain added knowledge around my college course which is a T-level for surveying, design and planning, which is why I enquired about an internship at Mulberry Homes.”

Angel Bassett Whittle who is completing an internship with Mulberry Homes

Angel went on to say: “I am enjoying being a part of Mulberry Homes’ workforce, although I have had a job previously this is a different environment and I have enjoyed gaining this experience which I will use in the future.

“After my college course, I would like to go on and complete a degree apprenticeship. This means I will be able to gain more experience, which will help me understand what roles I enjoy the most and would like to base my career in.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have had Angel on board this summer as an intern and are extremely proud of all the work she has done to help the technical team, and hope she has learnt some valuable things about the construction industry.”

With active developments in Warwickshire at Mulberry Homes at Houlton, Mulberry Homes is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations, taking pride in building outstanding quality homes in beautiful locations.