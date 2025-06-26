Luxury without limits: Warwickshire hotel’s inclusive travel campaign earns national recognition

A Warwickshire hotel has received a special industry award for its commitment to offer an inclusive experience to all guests – with a particular focus on people living with dementia.

Billesley Manor Hotel & Spa was awarded the ‘Make a Difference’ award at Monday’s (June 16th) HMA Hotel Marketing Awards at The Savoy, London – being recognised for “setting new standards in accessibility and inclusivity across hospitality”.

The first award of its kind – specially created for the Stratford-upon-Avon hotel – commended Billesley Manor’s impact on enhancing the travel experience for guests with diverse needs. In late 2024, the hotel teamed up with specialist Midlands home care provider New Age Care to deliver dementia-friendly training to its staff, ensuring guests with dementia and their caregivers receive compassionate and knowledgeable support throughout their stay.

This included wayfinding signage being implemented throughout the hotel, the repositioning of large mirrors in rooms, reduced brightness of lighting and designated quiet areas in the restaurant.

Jane Pendlebury, CEO of The Hospitality Professionals Association (HOSPA), which oversees the HMA, said: “The campaign stood out for its genuine commitment to inclusivity and the tangible steps it has taken to improve guest experience. It goes beyond surface-level gestures, embedding accessibility into Billesley Manor’s core offering. It’s a thoughtful, progressive approach that we felt deserved this unique recognition.”

The hotel’s inclusive initiatives also include specialist massage treatments tailored specifically for guests living with cancer, providing tailored care that addresses both physical and emotional needs. Additionally, braille wedding guides are readily available to help visually impaired couples and their guests navigate the venue independently and plan their celebration with confidence.

Laura Cherrington, Billesley Manor’s Director of Sales and Marketing, added: “We’re incredibly proud to have been recognised by the HMA – it’s a fantastic moment for the whole team. Inclusivity is something we deeply care about at Billesley Manor and we’re always looking for meaningful ways to make the hotel more accessible and welcoming for everyone. For me, it’s about making sure every guest feels comfortable, respected and able to enjoy their experience with us to the fullest. We hope our efforts make a real difference and inspire positive change.”

Now in its 30th year, the HMA Awards, run by the UK’s only dedicated hotel marketing body and part of HOSPA, celebrate the most innovative campaigns shaping hospitality today. The Awards recognise work that drives real, lasting industry change.

For more information on Billesley Manor, visit: https://www.billesleymanor.com/.

To find out more about the HMA Awards, visit: www.hotelmarketingassociation.com/awards.