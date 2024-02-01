Magazine cover girl is helping Rugby people on road to slimming success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magazine cover girl Helen Price is on a mission to help people in Rugby who are struggling with their weight.

Helen struggled shedding the pounds for years before she found Slimming World.

She said: “Walking through the doors of my first group, I felt so apprehensive but I was met with a really warm welcome and told that, with a few tweaks to how I was shopping, cooking and eating, I didn’t have to go hungry to lose weight.

Helen on the cover of the Slimming World magazine.

“It was such a breath of fresh air. I went on to achieve my target and made some incredible friends along the way.”

Helen wanted to help others so, after in depth training, she opened her own Slimming World group in 2019. Since then Helen has gone on to help hundreds of people achieve their weight loss dreams and has recently taken on an additional role as a Team Developer for Rugby and the surrounding area.

She went on: “My weight loss journey was definitely made easier with the support I received from my consultant and the other members in group. We have a fabulous team of inspiring consultants in Rugby but we’d love to open another group to allow even more local people to access our effective weight loss support.”

Slimming World is inviting people who’ve successfully lost weight at a local Slimming World group – either former or current members – to run their own weight loss group. With extensive training offered there is no experience necessary.

Helen said: “Our consultants have all successfully lost weight as members themselves and this is the only special qualification they’ll need – as well as an abundance of personal qualities, including warmth and passion.”

“Having the opportunity to make a real difference to the health and happiness of people in your local community is so rewarding and the role is flexible too. It fits perfectly around my life as a busy mum to three.”

Consultants earn around £100-£400 a week for working 10-20 hours and there are opportunities to develop further too.