Coombe Abbey Hotel is a popular destination for couples on Valentines Day

Coombe Abbey Hotel has been named as one of the most romantic in the UK in the lead up to Valentines Day.

A new research commissioned by Gembyte.com analysed Tripadvisor reviews for 262 hotels to see how many of them describe the hotels as romantic.

Coombe Abbey Hotel, in Brinklow Road, made the number three spot.

