Hundreds of thousands of pounds collected from developers is set to be released to improve Rugby’s parks and open spaces.

Rugby Borough Council’s cabinet, the panel of Conservative councillors in charge of major service areas, this week supported spending more than £370,000 of section 106 money, funds collected from housing projects during the planning process.

That money is ringfenced for spending on provision related to residential amenity, meaning it cannot be used for other purposes.

Replacement equipment and matting costing £19,000 was approved for the Aspen Road Play Area from the budget for the current financial year.

The rest of the projects require approval from a majority of all councillors to come out of the pot for 2024-25, the financial year that begins in April.

They include £44,350 for green gym equipment replacement at Cawston Play Area, £80,200 for use across the Brindley Road/Lennon Close Play Areas and Hillmorton Recreation Ground, £70,800 for the development of community allotments at Centenary Park, Newbold, and £93,000 for the refurbishment of Betony Road Play Area after previous works carried out by the developer were deemed unsatisfactory.

Councillor Adam Daly (Con, Hillmorton), the borough’s cabinet member for leisure and wellbeing, said: “As the report states, since the installation officers have inspected the play area and raised concerns with the developer.

“The equipment installed was not as per the confirmed planning permission so in discussion with the developer, the council will make the changes to bring it up to the expected standard.”

On top of that, £50,000 from developer contributions is proposed to be set aside each year for “play equipment refurbishment and youth provision”, while a further one-off £70,000 is earmarked for accessibility improvements to footpaths as part of the Park Connector Scheme.

“The Park Connector Route has been a real success story for this council over the past few years and it is great to see that section 106 money being used to continue the work on that,” added Cllr Daly.

