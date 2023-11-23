A seven-figure sum has been spent on refurbishments in the first stage of the project at the eight sites throughout the county which have over 250,000 sq ft of commercial space available for businesses in a vast array of sectors.

A major investment in business centres owned and managed by Warwickshire County Council to help small and medium-sized businesses flourish has nearly completed its first stage.

A seven-figure sum has been spent on refurbishments in the first stage of the project at the eight sites throughout the county which have over 250,000 sq ft of commercial space available for businesses in a vast array of sectors.

Around 200 SMEs are located at Eliot Park Innovation Centre, Centenary Business Centre,

From the left, Isobel Woods, Luke Pulford and Cllr Martin Watson from Warwickshire County Council at the Eliot Park Innovation Centre in Nuneaton

Pool Road Business Centre and Bermuda Innovation Centre in Nuneaton, Holly Walk House in Leamington, Sir Frank Whittle Business Centre and Great Central Way in Rugby and Smallbrook Business Centre in Bidford-on-Avon.

A modern business lounge has been created at Eliot Park Innovation Centre in Barling Way along with a communal meeting area featuring a kitchen, settees, and television for staff at the companies to meet and relax.

The reception areas at the Centenary Business Centre, Eliot Park Innovation Centre and Sir Frank Whittle Business Centre are to be revamped to provide a brighter welcome for businesses and their customers.

Warwickshire County Council’s Holly Walk House, on Brandon Parade, has been refurbished with around 5,500 sq ft of office accommodation being transformed over three floors to create high-quality office suites which are 50 per cent let after opening in July.

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, said this investment highlighted its commitment to providing high-quality office space for SMEs in Warwickshire to grow.

“Our business centres are located throughout Warwickshire so that SMEs don’t have far to travel to their local site,” he said.

“We have embarked on a major refurbishment programme to refresh our sites as more and more people are looking for their first professional offices after starting their venture at home or for those wanting to expand further.

“We have a wide range of units available in all sizes to meet demand, and there is a real community spirit among the businesses at all the centres with many doing business with each other.

“SMEs are the backbone of our economy and we hope our refurbished centres will continue

to help these businesses grow and lead to further employment opportunities.”

Luke Pulford, Business Centres Manager for Warwickshire County Council, said the centresm wanted to offer a flexible modern way of working.

“The refurbishment programme is designed to support our local, growing businesses and continue to foster a community within each site,” he said.

“The new communal spaces are not only a place for staff to meet other businesses but an opportunity for us to hold events throughout the year, whether it is supporting a charity coffee morning or wellness activities.

“The new business lounge at Eliot Park Innovation Centre has been really well received and companies that are not located here can also hire it out for meetings, which is really useful because of our location near the major motorway links and the fact we have plenty of free parking.”