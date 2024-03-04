Major operation sees £17,000 worth of illegal goods seized from Rugby businesses

Register
A major police operation has seen £17,000 worth of illegal goods seized from Rugby businesses.

Rugby Police worked with Warwickshire Trading Standards and Rugby Borough Council to target six premises.

Rugby Police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team ramped up engagement on Saturday, interacting with 90 businesses and more than 300 members of the public.

Illegal tobacco goods including vapes were taken in the operation.

A police spokesman said: “Our message is clear: illegal activity will not go unchecked.”