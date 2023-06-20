Major £100,000 revamp of Bilton park will see new play equipment, paths and landscaping for families to enjoy

A £100,000 grant is being used to revamp a Bilton park and install brand new play equipment.

Children will be able to enjoy swings and slides, a see-saw, toddler trail and multi-play units inspired by the park's foliage.

Rugby Borough Council developed the blueprint for the refurbishment of the park and play area in Apple Grove following public consultations, with the revamp including a wide range of new play equipment, new paths and landscaping work.

The park is getting a brand new look.

The play area refurbishment also features a range of inclusive play equipment, including a roundabout, swings and play panels.

New footpaths connect Apple Grove to the borough's expanding Park Connector Network of 'green' travel corridors, while the refurbishment also includes new seating and landscaping work which combines a mix of close-mown grass for play and 'urban meadow' grassland to support pollinator-friendly insects.

Tom Kittendorf, Rugby Borough Council chief officer for leisure and wellbeing, said: "The council remains committed to investing in our parks and open spaces, and by working closely with residents we aim to ensure we deliver facilities which meet the needs of our communities.

"We're delighted the FCC Communities Foundation has supported the Apple Grove refurbishment with a grant of £100,000 and we're looking forward to the opening of the new play area in August, weather permitting."

The FCC Communities Foundation, a not-for-profit business, awards grants through the Landfill Communities Fund to support community, conservation and heritage projects.