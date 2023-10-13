Major £24m project to ease traffic bottleneck in Rugby could be fully funded by government

“Anyone who lives in Rugby knows that the Avon Mill roundabout is a bit of a bottleneck”

Warwickshire County Council could be in line for a £4 million boost amid hope that the government may foot the bill for a major road project in Rugby.

The £24 million-plus Avon Mill and Hunters Lane improvement scheme was approved by the council’s cabinet, the team of Conservative councillors in charge, in January, which began the push for £17.8 million of Department for Transport (DfT) funding.

The plan is to enlarge the Avon Mill roundabout, widening its approaches and exits, and create a new roundabout in place of the junction at Newbold Road and Hunters Lane. The roundabouts are to be connected by a dual carriageway, while a new segregated foot and cycleway and a bridge over the river also feature.

The project could be fully funded by the government. Picture: Google Street View.

The cabinet this week approved the start of the compulsory purchase order (CPO) process, which would enable the council to force through the sale of any land required if negotiations with landowners do not yield results.

During discussion of that, Councillor Jan Matecki (Con, Budbrooke & Bishop’s Tachbrook), who oversees the county’s work on transport and planning, revealed the prospect of the potential cash boost.

The plan was to top up the DfT money with £4 million from the council’s coffers for capital projects plus £2.4 million from section 106 contributions, money that developers pay as part of the planning process to fund infrastructure around new housing.

However, Cllr Matecki told cabinet: “It looks like the scheme might be fully funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and therefore, the need for our capital fund might not be required, which would be very good news.

“It has not been confirmed yet, I am just letting the cabinet know that is the case.”

He added: “The scheme is going to have a lot of benefits, promoting active travel and supporting our local climate change and net zero goals. It should hopefully improve bus transport times and reliability, and it is also going to improve road safety.”

It meant double delight for deputy leader Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston), who also oversees the county’s finances.

“Anyone who lives in Rugby knows that the Avon Mill roundabout is a bit of a bottleneck,” he said.

“Twice daily we have back-ups right up to the town hall as a result of the congestion that occurs at this particular roundabout.“I am all in favour of these proposals, it has taken a long time to get here because they have had considerable issues with the

Environment Agency, the railways as well with them being in close proximity to what is happening there.

“It is good news to hear we might not have to find that £4 million, if that comes back into our capital investment fund it will be all cheers for that, so it has my full support on both fronts.”

Meanwhile, council reports suggest that the CPO process may not be required.

"The authority has been in contact with the owners of the sites affected by the order in an effort to negotiate voluntary terms for acquisition of the land in question," it reads.