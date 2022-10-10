Major refurbishment for Leamington creative studios opens up space for smaller businesses and freelancers to work alongside them
Two Leamington town centre businesses are hoping to establish ‘a new vibrant creative community’ now the refurbishment of their studios has been completed.
Daughter and OHMY want to accommodate freelancers and small companies in their space at 14A Parade.
Following contact with the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub, they received business support, advice, guidance and funding opportunities to help with the cost of the refurbishment.
The refurbishment was organised by OHMY – set-up in 2015 by Joe Burke and Fraser Hobbs.
Martin Nwangwa, the CWLEP Growth Hub account manager, put OHMY in touch with Coventry City Council business development advisor Kierandeep Bal, and they received £20,477 via the Coventry and Warwickshire Business Support Programme.
The business invested £41,000 as well towards painting and decorating, electrics, flooring, new furniture, lighting and new kitchens and bathrooms.