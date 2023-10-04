Register
Major retailer hopes to build global HQ on edge of Rugby borough - and create 7,500 jobs

A planning application has been submitted
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:19 BST
Aerial sketch view of proposalsAerial sketch view of proposals
A major retailing business is hoping to build its global headquarters on the edge of the Rugby borough - and create 7,500 jobs.

Frasers Group has submitted a planning application its HQ campus in Ansty, which would include offices, a hotel and leisure facilities, with a gym, courts and pitches open to the public.

A spokesperson for Frasers Group said: "A planning application has now been submitted and we will continue to work with our partners through the planning process.”

