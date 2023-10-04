Major retailer hopes to build global HQ on edge of Rugby borough - and create 7,500 jobs
A planning application has been submitted
A major retailing business is hoping to build its global headquarters on the edge of the Rugby borough - and create 7,500 jobs.
Frasers Group has submitted a planning application its HQ campus in Ansty, which would include offices, a hotel and leisure facilities, with a gym, courts and pitches open to the public.
A spokesperson for Frasers Group said: "A planning application has now been submitted and we will continue to work with our partners through the planning process.”