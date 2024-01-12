Major six figure investment will see exciting renovation for Rugby town centre hotel

“The refurbishment will see the hotel become one of the top hotels in Rugby”

A major six figure investment will see an exciting renovation take place at a Rugby town centre hotel.

Following months of planning, a full refurbishment plan has been revealed for the Rugby Hotel.

Carl Davidson, operations manager for the Sheep Street hotel said: “We hope to firmly establish the hotel as one of the top hotels within Rugby.”

He said work is well underway and on track with proposed dates.

"The refurbishment will see the hotel become one of the top hotels in Rugby,” Carl added.

"The new superior and deluxe guest rooms will feature luxury gilchrist and soames bathroom toiletries available to guests.

Rooms will be decorated in a calming, neutral palette, and rooms will include the royal warranted Sealy's mattresses and premium linens to ensure guests have a restful night’s sleep.”

The hotel will feature leather seating and glass top tables to add to the touch of elegance the guests can expect.

Each room will benefit further from a host of complimentary amenities, including high-speed Wi-Fi, mineral water, tea and coffee, laptop safes and in room phones. The deluxe rooms will include a Nespresso machine stocked with premium coffee capsules.

The newly-refurbished rooms will feature a full smart HD TV, European plug points, USB and USBC charging points and steam irons.

All of the en suite bathrooms are being fully refurbished and will include rainforest shower heads, demisting mirrors, plush chrome fittings, USB shaving points, silent fans, porcelain wall tiles and a geometric floor tile.

This initial release in late January will cover rooms on the hotel’s first floor, with the second floor to be released in February.

The hotel’s ground floor, home to the reception, restaurant and bars will also undergo renovations, with the addition of a dedicated business centre being created due to be completed at the end of March 2024.

Split into superior and deluxe categories, the new rooms feature plenty of bed sizes to appeal to all types of guests, whether short or long stay, travelling alone, as a couple or family.