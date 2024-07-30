Major summit will help businesses in the region take steps towards net zero

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major event to help businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire take the next steps towards a greener future is being staged this September.The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Green Futures: Expo & Summit at Ashorne Hill in Leamington on Thursday, September 19 from 10am until 2pm. The event is being sponsored by Purple Planet Packaging, which offers sustainable food and beverage products to a range of clients.

The event will give businesses who are supporting the transition to net zero the opportunity to exhibit and showcase their products and services to companies and organisations across the region.

It will also hear from experts who will offer their insights on how firms can tackle the challenge of moving towards net zero and how it can enhance their business.

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “There is a real appetite from businesses to do everything they can to support the net zero agenda but where companies are, currently, varies massively.

“Some are making rapid progress but, for others, the intent is there but they just don’t know where to start – which is completely understandable.

“This event is designed to help companies who are offering green solutions to showcase what they can do to help fellow businesses but also for all of us to hear from experts on what all of us can be doing to take the next steps towards net zero wherever we are on that journey.

“It can be difficult to get started and can, sometimes, feel overwhelming because it feels like such a big thing to have to deal with. This event will help to cut through that by connecting people and making it as easy as possible to really get moving. Not only that, it will show how this can bring day-to-day benefits for businesses and boost the bottom line too – as well as the potential support and funding that is out there.

“I’d encourage companies who want to exhibit to get in touch as soon as possible and I’d really advise as many firms as possible to attend on the day to find out more.”

The event will feature two seminars including guest speakers on how businesses can 'begin their journey to a greener future' and how it has impacted their businesses in becoming more sustainable.

The second seminar will be focused more around what grants and funding are available to businesses looking to introduce sustainable practices and products.