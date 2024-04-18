Major Warwick Racecourse event set to raise thousands for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Wigley Property Raceday will be held on Thursday 30th May and is set to attract around 200 property professionals from across the West Midlands.

Southam-based The Wigley Group, a real estate investment company with a significant portfolio of property and landholdings, will raise money through ticket sales, race sponsorship and an auction with the proceeds to benefit Midlands-based Get A-Head Charitable Trust.

James Davies, Chief Executive Officer at The Wigley Group, said: “The third Wigley Property Raceday promises to be our biggest and best yet.

From left; James Davies, Tom Bromwich and Danni Heath.

“Not only will it be an opportunity to watch some incredible jump racing, but also a great way of raising money for a really worthy cause.“We’ve always been keen to support charities and organisations in our local area. This year, all proceeds will go to Get-A-Head Charitable Trust which does amazing work to support people with head and neck diseases, especially cancer, and helps them to lead better lives.”

Get A-Head Director Danni Heath said the Trust was overwhelmed to have been chosen as the Wigley Property Raceday’s designated charity.

Danni said: “We can’t thank The Wigley Group enough for choosing to support Get A-Head and our ongoing efforts to fund education, research and life-saving equipment to help those with head and neck diseases.

“During the last three decades we have raised £10 million to support people living with these conditions, particularly cancer.

“As we move further into our 30th year, events such as this will enable us to continue making a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Tom Bromwich, Chair of the Trust and founding partner of Coventry-based commercial property agents Bromwich Hardy, added: “I’m immensely proud of what has been achieved by Get A-Head so far but we know there is still a lot of work to do to improve outcomes for those living with head and neck disease.

“Head and neck cancers, in particular, are amongst some of the worst-funded when it comes to research, which is something we are determined to improve.

“We know this event will be a great occasion and we hope guests will dig deep to support the various fundraising opportunities throughout the day.

“Danni and I will both be there on the day to say a personal thank you and to tell guests more about our charitable work.”

The charity will celebrate all it has achieved over the last 30 years and highlight its future plans during a special anniversary ball in November.