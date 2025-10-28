"Makeover moment is pure magic": Rugby beauty artist made-up after winning award
Sonia Bourne, lead artist and founder of Sensual Passions, has been named Most Inclusive Hair & Make-Up Artist 2025 by the SME Midlands Enterprise Awards.
She said: “No matter your age, race or gender with us, you can feel safe and looked after without judgement.”
Sonia supports the crossdressing and trans communities, offering bespoke makeovers, skincare guidance, and emotional support throughout her transformations.
She attended Warwickshire Pride and collaborates with LGBTQIA+ clients across the region.
Sonia said one of her proudest achievements is the launch of the Sensual Passions Academy, an online platform offering tutorials.
“When my client first looks in the mirror and gasps, that’s when I know I’m in the right job,” Sonia said.
“That moment after their makeover is pure magic.”
For more information about the award or Sonia’s work, viisit http://www.sensualpassions.co.uk/