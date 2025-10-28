"Makeover moment is pure magic": Rugby beauty artist made-up after winning award

A Rugby artist is made up after winning an inclusivity award for her transformative beauty work.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sonia Bourne, lead artist and founder of Sensual Passions, has been named Most Inclusive Hair & Make-Up Artist 2025 by the SME Midlands Enterprise Awards.

She said: “No matter your age, race or gender with us, you can feel safe and looked after without judgement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonia supports the crossdressing and trans communities, offering bespoke makeovers, skincare guidance, and emotional support throughout her transformations.

Sonia Bourne, Lead Artist and Founder of Sensual Passions, has been named Most Inclusive Hair & Make-Up Artist 2025 by the SME Midlands Enterprise Awards

She attended Warwickshire Pride and collaborates with LGBTQIA+ clients across the region.

Sonia said one of her proudest achievements is the launch of the Sensual Passions Academy, an online platform offering tutorials.

“When my client first looks in the mirror and gasps, that’s when I know I’m in the right job,” Sonia said.

“That moment after their makeover is pure magic.”

For more information about the award or Sonia’s work, viisit http://www.sensualpassions.co.uk/