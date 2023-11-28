Daring residents at care homes in Balsall Common and Nuneaton enjoyed an ‘escape rooms’ style challenge earlier this month.

Sienna from The Positive Impact Foundation delivered this exciting addition to their usual activities, proving there is no upper age limit to the escape rooms trend!

The group took part in breaking codes, mazes, physical games and solving puzzles to win prizes and ‘escape’.

Sienna explained that the Halloween-themed activities were a hit among residents and staff alike;

Sienna from the Positive Impact Foundation

“It was a proud moment seeing the escape room succeed and come to life. We achieved our aim of bringing something new and exciting to the care homes creating fun, laughter and interaction between residents and staff alike.

I wanted to deliver something unique and share my creativity with the residents. There was no time for napping, as the activities were a race against the clock. The residents engaged with excitement and laughter to advance through the chain of activities, successfully unlocking the prize in time.

We aim to offer a variety of sessions surrounding physical, mental and social activities. The escape room proved a successful way to combine all three focuses while adding a lot of fun and challenge.”

The Positive Impact Foundation is a non-profit organisation aimed at improving the quality of life for the whole community.

One of the escape room challenges

The recent visits to Harper Fields and Caldwell Lodge & The Grange care homes are part of their ‘Regenerate Programme’ which brings a creative mix of physical, social and mental activities to care home residents. Other highlights have included baking, music bingo and treasure hunts!

Leah Grant, Head of Foundation said;

“It’s impossible to overestimate how important physical, mental, and social activities are to a person’s wellbeing.

The knock-on effect of the activities in our Regenerate Programme is improved health, quality of life, and social inclusion which is so important with the elderly, particularly those in residential care.

We as a Foundation were determined to break down barriers to the elderly taking part in activities which can include financial and staffing issues. The programme allows us to deliver a range of activities and share a little happiness to care home residents and their staff too, with no cost to homes.”