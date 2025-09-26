Mamma Mia! Italian chain is back in Rugby and ready for town centre opening
Bosses at Prezzo Italian say it’s a “hugely exciting moment” for the business, which closed in Rugby two years ago due to the cost of living crisis.
The Regent Street restaurant, opening to customers on October 9, has been renamed and rebranded.
To celebrate the return to the town, guests will enjoy 50% during launch week.
Social media tasters say the restaurant is “coming back bigger, bolder, and better than ever. With a whole new look, fresh energy, and a brand-new attitude”.
Guests can expect a wide-ranging menu featuring Italian classics alongside burgers and grill dishes and vegan and gluten-free options. There’s an indulgent dessert menu and handcrafted cocktails.
James Brown, CEO of Prezzo Italian, said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for Prezzo Italian, as we look to open our first new restaurants in five years.”