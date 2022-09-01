Mamma mia! New family-run Italian restaurant opens in Rugby to rave reviews

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Artizzan.

Rugby’s new Italian pizza restaurant and take away has opened its doors to rave reviews.

The Artizzan Italian Pizza, in High Street, is celebrating five star feedback online.

Owner Mihai Catalin Vasiliu said: “We hope to go on this way.

Mouth-watering dishes on the menu.

"We have 23 reviews on Google in two weeks and 22 are 5 stars and one of 1 star. We appreciate any feedback and a little bit of hate is always welcome.”

He said The Artizzan offers authentic Italian pizza in the heart of Rugby town.

“We want our customers, after trying our pizza, to crave the full range of products,” added Mihai, who said there will be a number of specials on the menu to include mains and desserts.

Mihai added: “The production of pizza will remain at the forefront and the focus is on quality.

Vasiliu Catalin.

"Our passion always leads us to search for the best raw materials to satisfy the most particular needs of our customers. We want to offer our customers the opportunity to benefit from fast, quality, and careful service in choosing the menu."

Mihai added: “I hope that the Rugby community will continue to appreciate what I try to offer the in terms of quality and the reinterpretation of pizza.”