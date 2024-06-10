Mamma Mia! New Italian restaurant opens doors at well-known Rugby hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Italian restaurant has opened its doors to customers in Rugby and is already proving a huge hit.

Newly-refurbished Dalia's Bistro is situated at The Grosvenor Hotel at 81-87 Clifton Road.

The restaurant invites guests to enjoy ‘a symphony of flavours’ in a private and relaxed atmosphere.

Madalina Nicolae, who runs Dalia’s Bistro, said: "We offer a range of mouth-watering Italian-inspired dishes.

Warm welcome awaits at Dalia’s Bistro.

"Our menu includes a symphony of flavours to suit all tastes and we look forward to meeting lots of diners looking for something a little different.

"Our reviews so far have been wonderful and we would like to thank everyone for their support."

Madalina said there’s no service charge for diners and guests who book a birthday meal for ten or more receive a free cake.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or telephone 07745 762142.