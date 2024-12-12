Mamma mia! Search is on for new owner of Italian-inspired ice cream parlour in Rugby
Antonio Catalano and Marcello Magaldi opened the doors to Maia Gelato in High Street in 2017.
The co-owners said: “After many wonderful years of serving the Rugby community, we are looking for a new owner to take the reins of this much-loved gelato shop.
“Although we had a sale lined up that didn’t go through due to unforeseen technicalities, we’re back on the market – and eager to find the perfect successor.”
Antonio said he will provide training until the new owner is up and running to ‘keep the gelato magic alive in Rugby’.
The owners said: “We’ve reduced the opening hours until a new owner is ready to take over – but this just means a fresh start awaits the right person.
“If you’ve dreamed of owning a popular, turnkey business or know someone perfect for this role, please message us.
"Let’s keep Maia Gelato’s legacy going strong.”
To find out more about the opportunity, message the owners on https://www.facebook.com/maiagelato/
