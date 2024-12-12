The search is on for a new owner to inject fresh flavour into an Italian-inspired gelato shop in Rugby town centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antonio Catalano and Marcello Magaldi opened the doors to Maia Gelato in High Street in 2017.

The co-owners said: “After many wonderful years of serving the Rugby community, we are looking for a new owner to take the reins of this much-loved gelato shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although we had a sale lined up that didn’t go through due to unforeseen technicalities, we’re back on the market – and eager to find the perfect successor.”

The High Street shop.

Antonio said he will provide training until the new owner is up and running to ‘keep the gelato magic alive in Rugby’.

The owners said: “We’ve reduced the opening hours until a new owner is ready to take over – but this just means a fresh start awaits the right person.

“If you’ve dreamed of owning a popular, turnkey business or know someone perfect for this role, please message us.

"Let’s keep Maia Gelato’s legacy going strong.”

To find out more about the opportunity, message the owners on https://www.facebook.com/maiagelato/