Man left with serious facial injuries after assault in Rugby bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers believe the man in the image could help and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
At around 8.15pm on Wednesday, June 12, a man reported being assaulted after he confronted a group of men who were being abusive to staff. The victim – a man in his 60s – was taken to hospital with serious face injuries following the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police or call 101. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote incident number 330 of June 12 2024 when providing any information.