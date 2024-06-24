Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police believe this man may have information that could assist them following an assault in a Rugby bar.

Officers believe the man in the image could help and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

At around 8.15pm on Wednesday, June 12, a man reported being assaulted after he confronted a group of men who were being abusive to staff. The victim – a man in his 60s – was taken to hospital with serious face injuries following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police or call 101. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.