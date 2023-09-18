Marathon challenge for Rugby police officer on a mission to improve his little boy's life

“We have a chance now, while he’s still so young, to achieve so much with his health and we’re really keen to do as much as possible before it becomes more and more difficult to make massive changes as he gets older and bigger”

A Rugby police officer faces a gruelling challenge to help raise money for his little boy.

PC Joe Shore has spent months balancing work alongside a demanding training programme for a half marathon on October 1.

The challenge is being undertaken to raise vital funds to allow five-year-old Ronnie, who has cerebral palsy, to access intensive private therapy that has had a profound impact on his development so far.

Joe and Ronnie.

PC Shore said: “Ronnie has come so far in recent years and because of this intensive therapy he’s now able to do things that he would never otherwise have been able to do.

“He’s still at that age where those muscles and joints that are built up, those neural pathways that are created, will set him up for the rest of his life.

“We have a chance now, while he’s still so young, to achieve so much with his health and we’re really keen to do as much as possible before it becomes more and more difficult to make massive changes as he gets older and bigger.

“I’ve set the fundraising target for £7,000 this time around as that will pay for another intensive course of therapy. But really, anything at all will be a massive help.

“I can’t thank people enough, both colleagues and members of the public, for their generosity in recent years with previous fundraisers. Things are difficult for everyone at the moment and I completely appreciate anything at all that people can give.”