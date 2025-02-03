Massive new Rugby development brings hundreds of jobs to borough

Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Rugby with the launch a massive new development.

Barjane, the specialist industrial and logistics real estate company, has successfully gained planning approval to develop a high-quality facility of just over 106,000 sq ft on a five-acre site.

The development - to be known as Rugby 106 - is located within the Central Park estate, which is home to Sainsbury’s, XPO and Continental with Amazon, H&M, and DHL in the adjacent estate.

A spokesman for the business said: “The scheme will provide some 180 to 300 new local jobs.”

Rugby 106. Picture: Barjane.

Barjane acquired the site, which housed a c45,000 sq ft vacant office and workshop facility, in January 2024. The site is designated as protected employment land within Rugby Borough’s Local Plan.

It is projected that the building will be ready for occupation later this year.

Demolition has already been completed with the use of advanced materials recycling and resource recovery procedures, which has minimised off-site waste and reduced any environmental impact.

The scheme will encompass some 87,000 sq ft of warehousing with further operational mezzanine space and two floors of offices to create a 106,000 sq ft facility.

Patrick Batten, UK Commercial Director said: “We are delighted to secure planning on this prime Midlands site where we can showcase Barjane’s unique approach with a premium quality sustainable development. It is a prominent location and a great opportunity for a business to establish a flagship industrial or logistics facility.

“This project clearly demonstrates our capabilities in the UK market and our ability to deliver exceptional schemes as we also look to progress another strategic site we control nearby and continue to seek more new opportunities in line with our plans for growth.”

Carter Jonas, Knight Frank and Incore are the agents for the scheme.

For further information visit: Rugby106.com