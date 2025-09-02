Massive £50,000 fundraising drive will help transform community club in Rugby

A massive £50,000 fundraising drive to transform a community club in Rugby is nearly at its target.

Organisers of the fundraiser to help Old Laurentian RFC are appealing for people to help them hit their goal so phase one can take place.

The rugby club, in Lime Tree Avenue, Bilton, is an inclusive facility run by solely by volunteers for the benefit of the community.

Lindsey McKerlie, Club Committee Fundraiser, said: “It has been the beating heart of Rugby since 1919.

The clubhouse is in need of a makeover.

"Our clubhouse is where friendships are formed, players develop, families gather, and our community comes together.

"We currently provide opportunities for more than 72 adult players, 359 age-grade players and a further 117 additional members to benefit from the physical and mental health, social and developmental benefits that playing rugby and being part of the club can bring.”

The club provides a home for the wider community including family functions, cricket team and ‘Sprogs and Logs’, which is an outdoor stay and play provision for children aged 0-7 years old.

“The club also hosts regular fitness and training camps during the school holidays, allowing all age-grade children from in and outside of the club to benefit from the professional skills they have to offer,” added Lindsey.

“The clubhouse is in urgent need of improvement due to a prolonged period of underinvestment which has led to it no longer being fit for purpose, energy/cost efficient or welcoming to our members.

“To improve the facility, we need to raise additional funds to achieve the quality of finish we desire, for the benefit of all. We have been busy raising funds to support this project over the last year, and we are fortunate that Sport England have pledged £15,000 to the club on a conditional basis that we raise at least another £15,000 via this Crowdfunder with a minimum of 25 unique supporters.

“We have had a great uptake on sponsored pitchside banners and have a few spaces left.

“We’d like to thank everybody who has generously supported us and we hope you'll support us and tell the world to get behind us.”

There are other sponsorship opportunities, contact Lindsey at [email protected] Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/qr/6ym9EV8y?utm_campaign=sharemodal&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=shortlink