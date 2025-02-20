Matthew Button joins Moore and Tibbits Solicitors Court of Protection team

We are delighted to announce that Matthew Button has joined the Court of Protection Health and Welfare team at Moore and Tibbits Solicitors.

Matthew, who qualified in December 2024, after completing his LLB at Lancaster University and an SQE graduate apprenticeship via the University of Law, joins the Warwick based team which provides nationwide legal advice. The team is highly regarded for its expertise in health and welfare matters, offering support to vulnerable adults and their families.

With experience handling highly complex and sensitive issues, the team represents individuals in cases that are dealt with in the Court of Protection and High Court involving serious medical treatment, mental capacity, and human rights issues. They are regularly instructed to act on behalf of the Official Solicitor and also represent individuals who may lack capacity and are unable to make decisions for themselves in relation to a wide range of issues.

Matthew said: “I’m proud to have joined such a formidable legal team who have extensive legal knowledge, a tenacious reputation but most importantly, provide unwavering care and dedication to ensuring our clients receive what they are entitled to and their voices are heard.”

Debbie Anderson, Head of the Court of Protection team said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Matthew on board. He is already proving to be a real asset to the team and his appointment reinforces our dedication to providing high quality, compassionate legal services to those who require representation in the Court of Protection. I look forward to seeing Matthew’s career flourish with Moore & Tibbits”

Matthew’s appointment strengthens Moore & Tibbits’ position as one of the largest Court of Protection teams in the West Midlands. Alongside legal professionals, the team includes a Registered General Nurse who has also worked as a Continuing health care assessor. The unique blend of expertise allows the team to offer specialist legal advice and representation, ensuring clients’ voices are effectively heard.