Mayor celebrates achievements of Rugby borough's youth at civic Sunday

Young people’s achievements were celebrated at Rugby’s Civic Sunday service.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward joined a host of dignitaries at St Andrew's Church.

Civic Sunday traditionally welcomes Rugby's new Mayor to the role and recognises the part councillors and the council play in the life of the borough.

The mayor joined fellow borough councillors and senior council officers in a procession from the Town Hall to St Andrew's Church for the service, which was led by the Rector of Rugby, the Reverend Canon Edmund Newey.

The Rev Canon Edmund Newey, Rugby Mayor Simon Ward, the Mayor's cadet, Cadet Sgt Alessia Fracchia, and St Andrew's Church curate, the Rev James Sampson-Foster, at Civic Sunday. Picture: Jamie Gray.

The theme for Civic Sunday - 'celebrating the youth of our borough' - was chosen by Cllr Ward, who has committed to championing the achievements of young people throughout his Mayoral term.

In addition to traditional hymns and the National Anthem, the service featured songs from the Rugby Male Voice Choir and the choir from Long Lawford Primary School.

The service also included a Bible reading from the Mayor's cadet, Cadet Sgt Alessia Fracchia of the 29F (Rugby) Squadron of the Air Cadets, and a prayer for the borough read by young Ukrainian refugees, Olha and Nikita.

And Naomi Rees-Issitt, founder of the Mayor's chosen charity, the OurJay Foundation, read Footprints in the Sand, a popular allegorical poem by an unknown author.

Nikita and Olha, young members of Rugby's Ukrainian community, read a prayer for the borough.

Cllr Ward said: "It's a real honour to be Rugby's first citizen and I was delighted so many braved the torrential rain to join the congregation at Civic Sunday.

"I was proud to welcome my friends in Rugby's Ukrainian community to the service, together with Naomi from the OurJay Foundation, an inspiration whose tireless fundraising is making such a massive difference to communities in Rugby and beyond.

"Civic Sunday was also a great opportunity to promote the theme of my Mayoral year, celebrating the borough's youth, and it meant the world to me the choir from my village's local primary school in Long Lawford was able to perform."

For more information or to invite the mayor to an engagement or event, visit www.mayorofrugby.org.uk