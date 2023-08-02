Mayor launches free summer fun activities and delicious food for families at Rugby school

"We want people to have an all round positive experience with us”

Free fun activities are taking place at a Rugby school over the summer holidays.

Families are also invited to taste the delicious food made by volunteers at St Matthew’s Bloxham School.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke visited the school this week.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke with the volunteers.

She said: “I was part of this project myself for many years along with my husband. I worked alongside a team of volunteers to support local families and their children to provide quality activities and lovely meals.

“I love it, it’s an amazing thing to be part of.”

The Make Lunch Coordinator Alex Norton said the team put lots of planning in.

"We want people to have an all round positive experience with us,” Alex said.

Make Lunch was established in 2017 and has been supporting families throughout Rugby since that time, including throughout the Covid19 pandemic.