Mayor's special award for 'inspirational' Rugby woman with terminal cancer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Arden Angels founder Tracie Mills was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.
Following intensive chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, Tracie decided to raise £1,000 to buy a new chemotherapy chair for the Arden Centre at Coventry’s University Hospital to thank staff for the care and support she received during her treatment.
But with the support of family and friends, residents and businesses, the campaign took off in a big way and currently stands at a staggering £170,728.
Rugby Mayor Simon Ward presented her team of Angels with the Mayor’s Special Appreciation Award at the weekend.
He said: “I presented the award to Tracie Mills for being the inspiration that she is with relentless positivity through adversity.”
Tracie told the Advertiser: “Thank you so much to everyone. This is a we not a me. Without all of you I couldn't have achieved this.
"My only wish is to keep making a difference to cancer patients and their families in our community, to continue to inspire people not to give up and I promise I will continue to share my inspiration for as long as I can.
Tracie’s friend Nickie Brightwell said the Angels enjoyed their visit to the Mayor’s Parlour.
"The icing on the cake – and we did have cake – was accepting Tracie’s well-deserved recognition award on her behalf.
"We were sad that she couldn’t be there but first stop after the visit was to hand over her award. Tracie said the leaky eyes made a appearance again.
"After all this time she is beginning to realise that she has truly made a difference.”
Donate to the Arden Angels at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ArdenAngels
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.