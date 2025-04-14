Mayor's special award for 'inspirational' Rugby woman with terminal cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An ‘inspirational’ Rugby mum with terminal cancer has received a special award from the town’s mayor.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arden Angels founder Tracie Mills was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

Following intensive chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, Tracie decided to raise £1,000 to buy a new chemotherapy chair for the Arden Centre at Coventry’s University Hospital to thank staff for the care and support she received during her treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the support of family and friends, residents and businesses, the campaign took off in a big way and currently stands at a staggering £170,728.

Tracie with her award. Tracie's Angels receive the award from Rugby Mayor Simon Ward on her behalf.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward presented her team of Angels with the Mayor’s Special Appreciation Award at the weekend.

He said: “I presented the award to Tracie Mills for being the inspiration that she is with relentless positivity through adversity.”

Tracie told the Advertiser: “Thank you so much to everyone. This is a we not a me. Without all of you I couldn't have achieved this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My only wish is to keep making a difference to cancer patients and their families in our community, to continue to inspire people not to give up and I promise I will continue to share my inspiration for as long as I can.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward with some of the Arden Angels.

Tracie’s friend Nickie Brightwell said the Angels enjoyed their visit to the Mayor’s Parlour.

"The icing on the cake – and we did have cake – was accepting Tracie’s well-deserved recognition award on her behalf.

"We were sad that she couldn’t be there but first stop after the visit was to hand over her award. Tracie said the leaky eyes made a appearance again.

"After all this time she is beginning to realise that she has truly made a difference.”

Donate to the Arden Angels at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ArdenAngels