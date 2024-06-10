Mccarthy Stone appoints new sales consultant to bolster retirement living community in Studley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Retirement housebuilder, McCarthy Stone has appointed a new sales consultant to help McCarthy Stone to establish a friendly and welcoming retirement community in the heart of Studley for local retirees to live life to the fullest.

Bringing with her more than six years of experience in property sales, Sophie Ortiz, joins the team at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Priory Place on Alcester Road, from an estate agency in Birmingham City centre.

“I’ve worked all across the West Midlands, including in Solihull, Shirley, Bromsgrove and Harborne. The vacancy at Priory Place really piqued my interest, as I’ve always enjoyed working in property sales, but liked the idea of specialising in one sector,” she says.

She comments: “I’m really excited to get stuck in and work with local retirees to secure their dream home, so they can get more from their retirement. What I’m most looking forward to is selling out my first development and seeing the community at Priory Place thrive. It’ll be great to get some more neighbours for the current homeowners.”

Despite only joining the business in early March, Sophie has already made significant headway in building positive relationships with both the homeowners and local retirement community.

“The homeowners and staff have been so lovely to me since I’ve joined and have made every effort to make me feel welcome. I’m very much a people person, which is why I love being able to spend so much of my working day around others. My favourite part of the job is helping prospective buyers and working with their friends and family to find a property that’s right for them. It’s incredibly rewarding to be able to help someone find somewhere that will help to improve their quality of life.”

Her expertise of the Studley area has certainly come in handy too.

“I’m fairly local to Studley, so I already have a lot of knowledge about the area, which gives me great confidence when I’m chatting with potentially interested parties. Studley is a fantastic location and much of it speaks for itself.”

Perfectly positioned near to a wealth of amenities and the beautiful Warwickshire countryside, Priory Place consists of 45 one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments designed to provide a comfortable and practical living experience for the over 60s. Each property benefits from access to the superb shared spaces, including a spacious lounge and landscaped garden, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors. Peace of mind comes from a House Manager, who is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, and state-of-the-art security, including 24-hour emergency call systems, intruder alarms, and door camera entry.

A range of purchase options are available at Priory Place, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50 per cent of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50 per cent, with one-bedroom homes available from £117,500 and two-bedroom homes available from £150,000*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

For more details about Retirement Living at Priory Place, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/priory-place.