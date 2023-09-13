Register
Meet Avon Valley's new headteacher as he starts new chapter at Newbold school

“I am keen to build upon the school’s strengths and successes and want to ensure every student has the opportunity to achieve and, more importantly, to be the very best they can be.”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST
The start of a new term marks a new chapter at the Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College as the school welcomes a new headteacher.

Blake Francis was appointed as the school’s new headteacher during the summer term after the school’s former headteacher, Alison Davies, announced her retirement following 35 years of working in education.

Blake has worked in education for 20 years, beginning his career as a physical education teacher. He joins The Avon Valley School from East Leake Academy, in Leicestershire, which is part of the Diverse Education Trust.

Blake Francis.Blake Francis.
Blake Francis.

He had worked at the school for the past 13 years across a wide range of senior leadership roles and had been the academy’s Principal since 2019.

Blake said: “I am very excited to be taking over as the headteacher at the Avon Valley School. This is a fantastic school that is in a strong position, having recently had a very positive Ofsted inspection, along with a great set of results in the summer.

"Prior to starting, I was fortunate to be able to work with Miss Davies, the school’s governors, and leadership team to ensure a smooth handover.”

Before his first day, Blake spent time at the school getting to know students and staff. He spoke to the parents and carers of the new year seven intake and welcomed them to the school community during their induction evening in July.

He also spent time meeting staff and interviewing the year ten students who’d applied and put themselves forward for senior prefect positions.

Blake added: “On my visits, and since joining, I have been warmly welcomed by everyone and I am looking forward to working with the whole school community and leading the school as it continues its journey to greatness. I am keen to build upon the school’s strengths and successes and want to ensure every student has the opportunity to achieve and, more importantly, to be the very best they can be.”

