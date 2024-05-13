Meet Grandmaster of Taekwondo who has put Rugby on map with highly-skilled art
Master Shahid Yousaf 9th Dan Black belt was awarded the highest level in Taekwondo, now becoming a Grandmaster.
He was presented his certificate by his Instructor Master Murray Walker, who in the 1970s was the first European Champion of Taekwondo in England.
The presentation took place at Barby Village Hall, where more than 50 past and present students attended to congratulate him.
There were demonstrations from Master Vendon Wright 7th Dan Black Belt and the Tiny Tigers.
Shahid started taking students over to Germany 40 years ago with Rugby Borough Council as part of the Rugby Russelsheim Twinning scheme.
Master Vendon has now taken the reins and is part of the 40th year Twinning anniversary celebrations in Germany.
He is looking forward to taking students to Russelsheim next year.
For more information on joining a club visit: https://www.focus-tkd.co.uk/