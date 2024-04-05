Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s no stopping two Rugby sisters who are taking the hockey world by storm.

Ashlyn and Peyton Fincher laced up their first pair of skates when they were little girls.

Now aged 20 and 18, there is no stopping them.

The Fincher sisters are appealing for sponsorship.

Their mum, Lisa, said: “They play roller (puck), ball, and ice hockey in several age groups on four and eight teams.

“They will be representing England as guest players for the Oxford Blues in the Women's Challenge Cup (ball hockey) in May in Germany, joining the London Knightz for the Men's Challenge Cup (ball hockey-Ashlyn's 2nd year attending) in Switzerland in June, and on the Women's GB roller (puck) team for a second year going to the World Skate games in Italy in September.

“We are looking for sponsorship to help them attend these events.”

The family, who moved to this country from America in 2012, are all passionate about skating.

The sisters are dedicated to the sport.

"Our three children learned to roller skate at seven years, five years, and 23 months of age in Albuquerque, New Mexico,” Lisa added.

"Over the past 12 years have played hockey in several age groups and in various capacities with the Albuquerque Aztecs, Midland Roller Stars, Midland Mooseheads, Midland Outlaws, Caerphilly Comets, Chippy Trixsters, BIPHA Central Super League, Rotherham Diamondbacks, Norton Cyclones, Igualada Sharks, Brighton Stormers, Brighton Lightning, London Knightz, Peterborough Phantoms, Coventry Blaze, Solihull Vixens, and the Nottingham Trent Mavericks A & B teams in addition to many 3 on 3 and tournament teams.

"They've all received many medals, trophies, and awards as a result of their hard work, dedication, and team spirit.”

Both girls have played as forwards and defenders and Peyton played as a net minder on numerous occasions.

“She and her dad, Corey, are also referees for puck and ball hockey and reffed the Sparta Kids games in Igualada, Spain,” Lisa said.

“All of our family have helped with bench coaching and time keeping at various rinks and for numerous teams.”

They have played hockey all over England but also in the USA, Wales, Scotland, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain.

Lisa and Corey and I managed several of the BIPHA league teams for several years, including the recreational league games at Midlands Roller Arena for two years while the family was involved with hockey for ten years at that rink.

The girls now train in Rotherham, Solihull, and Nottingham, but also fit in training sessions in London and Oxford as often as they can prior to the upcoming international events.

Lisa said: “We have been a very dedicated hockey family since moving to England, but the majority of the expense, especially when traveling to represent this country in roller sports, falls on the family, the player, or the club.

"Our children have been GB level players for many years but couldn't even try out because they didn't have GB citizenship.

“My husband and I both work two jobs, the girls are also now working, and with help from their grandparents four of the five of us now have dual citizenship.

“The girls hope to make up for lost time and play as much hockey for England as they're able.”