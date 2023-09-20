Meet the inspirational Rugby women celebrated in awards for bravery, fundraising and dedication

“What makes Rugby special is its people and it always will be. It was a pleasure to be at the award ceremony and see the light being deservedly shone on all the finalists.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby’s growing army of volunteers and local charities have received the recognition and the accolades they have often been denied but is long overdue.

At the recent BBC ‘Make a Difference’ awards ceremony, hosted by CWR’s morning show presenter, Phil Upton, many of the guests were astounded to learn of the endeavour and scale of the voluntary work being carried out in Coventry and

Warwickshire, much of it unnoticed.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr. Simon Ward, Anna Kovkova Highly Recommended - Bravery Award, Kym Bromley Highly Recommended - Volunteer Award, Dan Sambell BBC CWR, Naomi Rees-Issitt Winner - Bravery Award, Charlotte Jolliffe - Winner Fundraiser Award, Elina Radchenko - Highly Recommended Bravery Award, Anna Nepip-Frankis, Chair Association of Ukrainians, Rugby Branch. Picture: Patrick Joyce

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the listed classifications, four Rugby’s nominees featured in the final round of the eight categories. Naomi Rees-Issitt, from Wolvey, was the clear winner of the Bravery Award. Naomi, who continues to be the inspiration behind the OurJay

Foundation, a charity she set up in memory of her son Jamie, to help raise funds to purchase and install lifesaving defibrillators in local communities.

To date she has been responsible for more than 80 being installed throughout the UK. She has attracted praise and admiration from far and wide.

Naomi said: "I’m so humbled. I wish he was here to collect this himself. I’m just eager to make sure this is a team award for everyone who has supported me and Jamie in the last 19 months.”

Naomi praised the people who nominated her for the award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: "Now let’s keep going to make sure we reach our 100 defib target by end of October.”

Another winner was Charlotte Jolliffe from Coton Park. She went far beyond the extra mile to focus her grief over the loss of her 13-month-old son Freddie by creating Freddie’s Wish, a charity that raises funds to provide comfort and support to bereaved families.

Her tireless campaigning has raised over £200,000 to meet the growing demand for counselling and training services. She had to see off some serious competition to be awarded the top place in the Fundraising category.

Also among the finalists was Kym Bromley from Hillmorton. Kym was highly commended in the Volunteer category in recognition of her work with the Rugby Ukrainian community and Medics to Medics. Members of Rugby’s Ukrainian

Advertisement

Advertisement

community were also highly commended in the Bravery category.

Chair of the Rugby Branch of the Association of Ukrainians, Anna Nepip-Frankis, said of them: “They have shown amazing courage amid the horrors of a horrendous war. Even amongst all their sadness, they manage to endure their worst fears with a smile...true bravery. We will support them as for as long as they are here with us.”

Rugby’s Deputy Mayor, Cllr. Simon Ward, who attended the presentations, said of Rugby’s success: “What makes Rugby special is its people and it always will be.

“This was highlighted by the success of the Rugby nominations where they had four entries in the eight categories: so many amazing people, doing so many incredible things. It was a pleasure to be at the award ceremony and see the light