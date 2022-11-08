Meet the radio 'heroes' on mission to change vulnerable people's lives for the better

Gill and David Ralph. Picture: Kate Harris.

A couple from Rugby are being celebrated for their tireless charity work.

Gill and David Ralph were hailed as ‘heroes’ after being featured in the Rugby Advertiser.

They were invited to speak about their work on BBC CWR on Friday night.

The two coordinate the local Buddy Bag project which gifts items to children affected by domestic violence.

Gill said: “It was a pleasure and an experience to be invited to speak on BBC CWR. It gave us an opportunity to inform people in the region what is actually involved in Buddy Bag Brigade Days and how we joined the Buddy Bag Foundation.

“At the end of March this year, the volunteers finished the Vaccine Project in Locke House. That was an opportunity for the clinical lead to offer the amazing group of volunteers a new mission.”

Wolston Hive was born.

"Our group learned about the Buddy Bag Foundation, who have assembled a magnificent 180 rucksacks for children on two occasions.”

Wolston Hive volunteers have also helped Myton Hospice and now plan to help the air ambulance.

Gill, David and the Foundation would like to thank all the volunteers for their help and donations.

“The cost of running a Brigade Day is £4,500,” said Gill.

"We are grateful to Karen Williams, the founder of the Buddy Bag Foundation for funding the first two days. We have received donations towards the third Brigade Day next May and are currently needing £3,700. We also need material and wool, and finished crafted items.”

