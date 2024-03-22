Meet the Yoga-loving mum who is helping Rugby children focus on mental health and wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby yoga teacher is helping children focus on their mental health and wellbeing.

Jemma Hall is passing on her skills to young people with her mindfulness and relaxation classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mum, who took a break from running her sessions in 2022, believes the time is now right to return with her sessions which have taught children valuable life skills in being calm and mindful.

Jemma Hall is helping young people with her sessions.

She started running her sessions in 2018 and has run sessions in nurseries, schools and community sessions for young children, tweens and adults.

Jemma said: “I even ran sessions for sports groups and in corporate locations.”

She took a break in 2022 and feels now is the right time to get back on the yoga mat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions start on Tuesdays in April after the school Easter Holidays and will be for children (aged 6-8) and tweens (aged 9-12). They take place Cawston Community Hall at 4pm and 5pm respectively.

Jemma added: “The younger group sessions are themed each week around a fun topic, think wildlife adventurers, festivals and circus, pirate and mermaids to footballers and anything else in between. Older tween sessions are themed around gratitude, confidence and chilling out.

“All sessions cover breathing techniques for calm, mindfulness exercises, gratitude and positive self-talk, yoga to relax and each session ends in a short guided relaxation to encourage children to be still and mindful and let go of constant stimulation and entertainment.”