Meet your finalists: Businesses from the Rugby area make finals of Muddy Stilettos Awards

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 12:55 BST
Luxury lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos has announced its finalists for the annual Muddy Awards with several businesses and venues from the Rugby area being selected.

The top five businesses with the most nominations in each category will go through to the regional finals.

Public voting lasts until 1pm, April 15, with regional winners being announced on April 30.

To vote for your favourites, visit https://warks.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote/

Who gets your vote?

Café: Plant Me (Rugby)

1. Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025

Café: Plant Me (Rugby) Photo: Plant Me

Farm Shop/Deli: Malt Kiln Farm Shop (Stretton under Fosse, Rugby).

2. Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025

Farm Shop/Deli: Malt Kiln Farm Shop (Stretton under Fosse, Rugby). Photo: Malt Kiln Farm Shop

Arts, Culture & Theatre: Macready Theatre (Rugby).

3. Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025

Arts, Culture & Theatre: Macready Theatre (Rugby). Photo: Macready Theatre

Cafe: Puddleduck Cafe & Gallery (Napton, Southam)

4. Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025

Cafe: Puddleduck Cafe & Gallery (Napton, Southam) Photo: Kate and Matt Adkins

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Rugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice