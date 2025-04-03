Meet your finalists: Businesses from the Rugby area make finals of Muddy Stilettos Awards

The top five businesses with the most nominations in each category will go through to the regional finals.
Public voting lasts until 1pm, April 15, with regional winners being announced on April 30.
To vote for your favourites, visit https://warks.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote/
Who gets your vote?
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.