MES Systems celebrates national recognition at Fire & Security Awards in Coventry

Nuneaton-based MES Systems Ltd is celebrating national recognition after being shortlisted in not one, but three categories at the prestigious Fire & Security Matters (FSM) Awards 2025, held at the Coventry Building Society Arena earlier this month.

Well-established, SSAIB-certified, MES Systems was named a finalist in the following categories:

Customer Service Award

ESG Company of the Year (Turnover under £10m)

Security Installation Company of the Year

While the team didn’t take home a category win this year, MES Systems was awarded the Highly Commended Award for Customer Service – a fantastic achievement and a clear recognition of their ongoing commitment to putting customers first.

Richard & Ashley Morgan with the Highly Commended Award for Customer Service

The FSM Awards, now a leading event in the UK fire and security calendar, brought together more than 900 industry professionals for an evening of celebration, connection and recognition – all hosted right here in Coventry. The evening was hosted by well-known comedian Omid Djalili and included a VIP reception, live entertainment, and a showcase of industry excellence.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised nationally for our work and values,” said Richard, Managing Director of MES Systems. “To receive a Highly Commended in Customer Service really reflects the dedication and effort our team puts in every day – and to be recognised in our own region made it even more special.”

With continued growth across the Midlands and beyond, MES Systems specialises in tailored fire and security solutions for both residential and commercial clients – from monitored alarm systems and CCTV to access control, automatic gates, barriers and fire safety.

As a business rooted in Warwickshire, MES says it was an honour to see such a prestigious national awards event take place right on their doorstep.

To learn more about MES Systems and their work across Coventry & Warwickshire, visit www.mes-systems.co.uk.