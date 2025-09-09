MES Systems sponsors Nuneaton Town FC to support local football
Backing the local community
As a company based in Nuneaton, MES Systems is proud to sponsor Nuneaton Town FC and invest in local football. The partnership reflects the business’s belief in our local community and creating positive opportunities for people of all ages within the town.
“Supporting Nuneaton Town is about investing in the town we call home,” said Richard Morgan, MES Systems. “We’re proud to back our local football team.”
About MES Systems
Founded in 1988 and SSAIB accredited, MES Systems delivers end-to-end fire and security solutions for homes and businesses across Nuneaton, Warwickshire and the surrounding areas. Services include:
- Intruder alarms – design, installation, maintenance and monitoring
- CCTV systems – surveillance for security and health and safety
- Access control – from standalone doors to networked solutions
- Fire safety – fire alarms and extinguishers with ongoing compliance servicing
- Gates & Barriers – perimeter protection with automated gates and barriers
With more than three decades of experience, MES Systems is trusted by customers for reliability, quality and after-sales support.
Looking for a trusted fire and security business in Nuneaton?
Learn more about our services and request a quote: www.mes-systems.co.uk