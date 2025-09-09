MES Systems sponsors Nuneaton Town FC to support local football

By Emily Morgan
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 11:12 BST
MES Systems sponsors Nuneaton Town FCplaceholder image
MES Systems sponsors Nuneaton Town FC
MES Systems, a long-established Nuneaton-based fire and security provider, has announced a new 25/26 season sponsorship of Nuneaton Town Football Club, strengthening its commitment to local sport and the community it serves.

Backing the local community

Most Popular

As a company based in Nuneaton, MES Systems is proud to sponsor Nuneaton Town FC and invest in local football. The partnership reflects the business’s belief in our local community and creating positive opportunities for people of all ages within the town.

“Supporting Nuneaton Town is about investing in the town we call home,” said Richard Morgan, MES Systems. “We’re proud to back our local football team.”

About MES Systems

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founded in 1988 and SSAIB accredited, MES Systems delivers end-to-end fire and security solutions for homes and businesses across Nuneaton, Warwickshire and the surrounding areas. Services include:

  • Intruder alarms – design, installation, maintenance and monitoring
  • CCTV systems – surveillance for security and health and safety
  • Access control – from standalone doors to networked solutions
  • Fire safety – fire alarms and extinguishers with ongoing compliance servicing
  • Gates & Barriers – perimeter protection with automated gates and barriers

With more than three decades of experience, MES Systems is trusted by customers for reliability, quality and after-sales support.

Looking for a trusted fire and security business in Nuneaton?

Learn more about our services and request a quote: www.mes-systems.co.uk

Related topics:Warwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice