MES Systems sponsors Nuneaton Town FC to support local football

MES Systems sponsors Nuneaton Town FC

MES Systems, a long-established Nuneaton-based fire and security provider, has announced a new 25/26 season sponsorship of Nuneaton Town Football Club, strengthening its commitment to local sport and the community it serves.

Backing the local community

As a company based in Nuneaton, MES Systems is proud to sponsor Nuneaton Town FC and invest in local football. The partnership reflects the business’s belief in our local community and creating positive opportunities for people of all ages within the town.

“Supporting Nuneaton Town is about investing in the town we call home,” said Richard Morgan, MES Systems. “We’re proud to back our local football team.”

About MES Systems

Founded in 1988 and SSAIB accredited, MES Systems delivers end-to-end fire and security solutions for homes and businesses across Nuneaton, Warwickshire and the surrounding areas. Services include:

Intruder alarms – design, installation, maintenance and monitoring

– design, installation, maintenance and monitoring CCTV systems – surveillance for security and health and safety

– surveillance for security and health and safety Access control – from standalone doors to networked solutions

– from standalone doors to networked solutions Fire safety – fire alarms and extinguishers with ongoing compliance servicing

– fire alarms and extinguishers with ongoing compliance servicing Gates & Barriers – perimeter protection with automated gates and barriers

With more than three decades of experience, MES Systems is trusted by customers for reliability, quality and after-sales support.

Looking for a trusted fire and security business in Nuneaton?

Learn more about our services and request a quote: www.mes-systems.co.uk