Mesmerising music, culture and art celebrated at 60th anniversary in Rugby
Guests marked 75 years of Windrush and Black History month
Joyful music made a club in Spring Street come alive at the weekend for a community celebration.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke joined guests at the Rugby West Indian Association to mark the 60th anniversary and 75 years of Windrush and Black History month.
Saturday’s event included live entertainment, traditional food and talks.
Organisers said the celebration, also attended by Rugby Fire Service, Equip, Warwickshire Heritage & Culture and Xyla Health, was enjoyed by everyone.
Cllr O’Rourke said: “It was a wonderful night of music, art and culture to celebrate their 60th anniversary."
Entertainment was provided by Ian Hill's Jazz collective and Ocho Rios Steel Band.