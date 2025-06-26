Midlands businesswoman appointed to new Construction Skills Mission Board

A Midlands businesswoman has been appointed to a new government-supported board to help nurture the UK’s next generation of construction workers.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie White, managing director of D-Drill & Sawing which has branches across the UK including a HQ near Coventry, has joined the new Construction Skills Mission Board, which is being co-chaired by government and Mark Reynolds, Executive Chairman of Mace.

The Board is developing and delivering a construction workforce action plan to recruit a target of 100,000 new construction workers each year until 2029, to secure the workforce needed to meet future demand and commitments to deliver the infrastructure and built environment announced by government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The establishment of the new Board was first announced alongside the £600m construction skills package in the Spring Budget, to train thousands of new construction workers, with ambitions to build 1.5 million new homes and upgrade various infrastructure by the end of this Parliament.

Julie White

Julie, who is currently chair of Build UK, will be using her own experience of developing her own multi-million-pound construction business to discuss the key levers to boosting the industry workforce; including business confidence to employ and invest; clear new entrant pathways; effective support to train; funding that works; and reliable and rewarding careers. She will be representing specialist businesses within the construction sector on the Board.

She said: “More than 85 per cent of my workforce are current or former apprentices – including myself – and I know first-hand how much of a difference investing in skills can make, which is why I am excited to be supporting the new Construction Skills Mission Board.

“The construction industry is about to embark on a major pipeline of work originating out of the government’s 10-year infrastructure strategy – alongside building 1.5 million new homes – so it is vital that employers can see a clear pathway on how they can upskill and recruit for the skills they need, so they can meet the demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Youngsters’ appetite to get into construction has never been stronger – more than 7,000 people recently attended Build UK’s Open Doors week for workplace tours – but we need to ensure that new entrants are learning skills that the industry needs.

“Now is the time for industry to share their views via the Board on how they can be supported to invest in new workers, as well as the skillsets that they need.

“I know the issues that specialist, niche construction companies face when it comes to skills and through my role at Build UK, I have been engaged with hundreds of companies and trade bodies so have heard a wide variety of views on the topic.”