Midlands housebuilder launches three new housing developments
and live on Freeview channel 276
For more than three decades, Peveril Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new housing developments in the Midlands. With a diverse range of offerings, their goal is to cater to a wide spectrum of homebuyers, ensuring everyone can find their dream home.
Olympia Reach, launched on 21st March, and offers a collection of two-bedroom bungalows and three, four, and five-bedroom houses in the heart of Chilwell, Beeston. These new homes have been designed to embody beauty, comfort, and exceptional quality and can be reserved through Peveril Homes’s Field Farm development in Stapleford.
Another recent launch for Peveril Homes is Abbey Central, offering new homes in West Bridgford. In collaboration with the Stagfield Group, this development features two, three, and four-bedroom homes, and incorporates highly intelligent technologies and systems.
The Marketing Hub officially opened on 6th April, ready to provide potential buyers with a first-hand preview of the future of eco-friendly living.
The Mews at Tolson’s Mill, located in Fazeley, Tamworth, officially launched on 5th April. This collection includes two and three-bedroom homes and offers a unique opportunity to live at a desirable waterside location as it is nestled along the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal.
Director of sales and marketing at Peveril Homes, Stuart Brookes commented:
“We're thrilled to unveil the official launch of three exciting new developments - Olympia Reach, Abbey Central, and The Mews at Tolson’s Mill. At Peveril Homes, we're committed to catering to the diverse needs of homeowners more than ever. As we adapt to the ever-changing expectations of today's homebuyers, each of these developments reflects our profound understanding by integrating features tailored to meet the unique preferences of every individual.”