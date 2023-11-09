Miles of smiles at Rugby's new three-storey soft play area at leisure centre
A long-awaited new soft play facility has finally opened its doors at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre in Rugby.
After several years of planning and the coronavirus pandemic, the business is now up and running.
Stretching over three storeys, the centre includes brightly-coloured slides, tunnels and rope ladders, plus interactive features decorated with nature and wildlife motifs. There’s also a sports pitch section and a special area for the under-threes.
The Queen Diamond Jubilee Centre is managed by GLL under the ‘Better’ brand.
As a charitable social enterprise, the organisation’s ethos is to invest in the wellbeing of local communities and bosses say the new play facilities are a vital part of that commitment.
Nicola Wood, GLL’s partnership manager in the region, said: “We’re delighted to offer this new addition to the wide range of activities already provided at QDJC and we look forward to welcoming the community to enjoy it.”