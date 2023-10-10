Milestone for Maddens: 'Aladdin's Cave' in Hillmorton celebrates 70 years in business

“If it was bad snow, I used to put the papers in the sledge, but normally I had an old bike with a shopping basket on the front”

An Aladdin’s cave in Hillmorton that’s packed with nostalgic items, gifts, gardenware and so much more, is celebrating 70 years in business today (Tuesday).

Celebrations are taking place at Maddens, in Hillmorton Road, which started trading on October 10, 1953.

The shop that seems to sell everything from quirky ornaments to pet food, is one of the town’s remaining treasures.

Owner Julie Hollis has worked at the newsagent and hardware shop since before she left school.

"It doesn't feel like 70 years," she said.

"Time just flies and I've never seen it like coming to work. We are like one big family."

Julie's future career at the store was down to her father Gordon Robotham.

She said: "He first started work for Mr and Mrs Madden as a paperboy. He was taken on as an assistant before becoming the manager of the shop.”

Mr and Mrs Madden went on to open two other shops which they later sold.

Julie went on: "They sold Balcombe Road in 1979 and Abbots Farm Post Office in 1980. This left them with the shop in Hillmorton Road."

Mr and Mr Madden retired in 1988 when Gordon took over.

His daughter took the reins when he died in 1994.

The manager is Martin Glenn and the manageress is Pat Bromwich.

Julie said: "We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years."

Nigel Jones, who lives in Rugby, has fond memories of the shop.

He said: “I used work as paperboy from the late 80s to the early 90s. I used to start at 6am and finish 6.30am, then rush home and do my homework before school.

"I think I used to get £7 for six mornings.”

Bad weather? No problem for young Nigel...

Nigel said: “If it was bad snow, I used to put the papers in sledge, but normally I used an old bike with a shopping basket on the front.”

1 . Maddens is 70 Today's staff: Martin Glenn, Pat Bromwich, Stephen and Julie Hollis. Photo: JM

2 . Maddens is 70 An old picture of Maddens. Photo: MF

3 . Maddens is 70 Gordon with Mr Madden on the right. Photo: MF

4 . Maddens is 70 The shop in Hillmorton is loved by many. Photo: MF