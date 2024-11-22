Models take to catwalk to help vital club for young people in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 16:58 GMT
Models took to the catwalk to help raise funds for a vital club in Rugby.

An event was held by SOS Charity Fashion Shows in aid of the Bradby Club.

It took place at the East Union Street venue last week and raised more than £800.

Alison Ross, trustee of Bradby Club, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who attended our charity fashion show.

Pictures from the fashion show.Pictures from the fashion show.
Pictures from the fashion show.

"Our guests enjoyed tea or cofee and cake before the show and then watched the models displaying some of the clothes provided by SOS Charity Fashion Shows who ran the event.”

Show-goers then enjoyed cake made by one of the Bradby young carers.

"The club would like to thank Karishma who created a beautiful cake and Karishmatic Kreations Bakery for donating all of the ingedients for her to do this,” Alison added.

"She is raising money to allow her to go on a Challenge Africa with her school and this incredible cake supplemented her fundraising.”

